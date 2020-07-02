SHHS Presents Concerts Off the Water

Centered around the reflective lyrics and soaring vocals of Megan Flechaus, Austin-based indie group FlecHaus plays an accessible, mature brand of American folk music. Their debut single “What We’ve Got,” won the L.A. Music Critic Award for Best Group Single, and their 2019 release, “Beautiful Things,” won Vox Pop Best Adult Contemporary Song in the 2019 Independent Music Awards. They have released seven singles and an EP, and have become mainstays of the Austin live music scene.