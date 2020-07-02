Steven “Steve” R. Streeter, age 53, formerly of Richville

Steven was born on August 12, 1966 in Gouverneur to the late Ronald G. and Patricia R. (LaPoint) Streeter. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1984 and served in the United States Navy for eight years as an AW2 flying on the P-3 and the S-3 from 1985 until 1993 and in the NY Air National Guard for an additional eight years where he worked in Communications. After his military career, Steve worked as a technician for Securitas.