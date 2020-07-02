Sylvia A. Bresett, 85, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Sylvia A. Bresett, age 85 of Ogdensburg will be held on Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Commissioned Lay Pastor Carrie Demerse officiating. Burial will follow at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday from 12:00pm -2:00pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Bresett passed away at her home on Tuesday (July 2, 2020).
Surviving is her son Lyndon Bresett of Shundaken, NY; a daughter Memory Bresett-Hockey of Ogdensburg; two grandchildren Joel Hockey and his companion Justina LeDuc of Ogdensburg and Spencer Hockey & his partner Chris Lowery of Ogdensburg; three sisters Lois Bresett of Ogdensburg, Margaret Ecker of Cicero and Maureen Spooner & her husband Robert of Ogdensburg; a sister-in-law Shirley Carr of Lisbon along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.
Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Ward Bresett; her companion of 22 years Mitch Belile; four brothers Allen, Howard, Darrell & Mahlon Carr and a sister Nola Rheome.
Sylvia was born on May 30, 1935 in Lisbon NY, a daughter of the late Hugh & Irene (Kiah) Carr. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Ward E. Bresett.
During her career she worked at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center for 25 years in the housekeeping department until her retirement in 1983. She enjoyed knitting, fishing, cooking, going for rides and spending time with her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.