Sylvia A. Bresett, 85, of Ogdensburg

Surviving is her son Lyndon Bresett of Shundaken, NY; a daughter Memory Bresett-Hockey of Ogdensburg; two grandchildren Joel Hockey and his companion Justina LeDuc of Ogdensburg and Spencer Hockey & his partner Chris Lowery of Ogdensburg; three sisters Lois Bresett of Ogdensburg, Margaret Ecker of Cicero and Maureen Spooner & her husband Robert of Ogdensburg; a sister-in-law Shirley Carr of Lisbon along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.