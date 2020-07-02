Veronica A. Smoke, 62, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, (WWNY) -Veronica A. Smoke, 62, of 229 Snye School Road, passed away on Wednesdaym July 1, 2020 at Cornwall Community Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
Veronica was born on April 10, 1958 in Snye, daughter of the late Alex and Rita Lazore Smoke. She attended schools in Snye and Cornwall and graduated from Salmon River Central School in 1976.
Veronica first worked at Snye School as a Gym Teacher and taught Mohawk Immersion. She later became the cook and dietary aide at Tsiionkwanonso:te, where she remained for many years. Veronica also owned and operated Smoke’s Catering for several years. She was a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group and enjoyed visits to the casino, doing puzzles, playing pool and softball, and traveling. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Veronica is survived her daughters, Stephanie Smoke and Jade Smoke (Jake Whitecrow), all of Akwesasne; three grandchildren, Jrake, Jraya, and Jre Whitecrow; her seven sisters, Mary Terrance; Clara Burk; Delores Swamp; Lisa Ward, Valerie (Willie) Ramirez; Dorothy Smoke (Richard LaPage); and Iris (Pete) LaFrance; and two brothers, Alex Smoke, Jr.; and Allen John (Chrissy) Smoke.
In addition to her parents, Veronica was predeceased by her sister, Sally Ann Cook on April 23, 2014.
Friends may call Tuesday 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. This will be an attendance controlled visitation and those attending are asked to observe social distancing and wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance or the Akwesasne Homemakers in her memory.
