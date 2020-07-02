Veronica A. Smoke, 62, of Akwesasne

Veronica first worked at Snye School as a Gym Teacher and taught Mohawk Immersion. She later became the cook and dietary aide at Tsiionkwanonso:te, where she remained for many years. Veronica also owned and operated Smoke’s Catering for several years. She was a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group and enjoyed visits to the casino, doing puzzles, playing pool and softball, and traveling. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.