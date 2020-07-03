On an unusual 4th, business owners hope for the best

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s an unusual 4th of July weekend along the St. Lawrence River, with fireworks displays in both Clayton and Alexandria Bay cancelled due to COVID-19.
But businesses along the river are making the best of the holiday, and are hoping for a decent turnout.
They got one Friday.
For starters, dozens of boaters cruising the river near Clayton.
“We are sad they we are not going to be able to see fireworks, even from the boat, but we are making the best of it,” said Ann Levy, who was out boating
“We have some sparklers at home and will have a bonfire tonight and a couple of cocktails out by the water and we will be just fine.”
People were walking around the village too. Shawn Di Prinzio of Di Prinzio’s Kitchen said this year’s 4th of July traffic is lower than last year but she’s filling up her tables.
“We are ready, we are completely ready for a really busy weekend,” she said.
“It’s obviously not going to be as busy as normal but everyone in town is ready. We are all following the guidelines. All the businesses are really striving to follow the guidelines from New York State.”
And since state guidelines limit how many people can be in a business at a given time, you could see lines outside some businesses.
Some of the shoppers Friday were docking their boats and coming ashore to shop.
“It’s nice for people coming off the river, kind of getting a reprieve from the heat and getting some gifts for the families as they go home,” said Jaqualynn Collins, who manages the Eagle Shoppe.
It was much the same story for businesses in Alexandria Bay - be open and hope for the best.
“They have just kind of been preparing for a big crowd,” said Lauren Garlock, executive director of the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce.
“They are not really sure what to expect for this week.”
Garlock said business has been picking up recently with boat tours open. Businesses will let the chamber know how things went on Monday.
