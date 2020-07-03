Dayton L. Gibbs, 77, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dayton L. Gibbs, 77, of 35477 County Route 26, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse.
Dayton was born on May 27, 1943 in Lowville, a son of the late Dayton and Gladys (Elm) Gibbs. After his schooling he went on to work for various local farms in the area. Most recently, he worked for Richard Miller’s farm in Carthage.
A former marriage to Loretta Martin ended in divorce.
On July 4, 1992 he married Sharon Finely at the Great Bend Methodist Church. Sharon passed away on February 1, 2018.
Dayton enjoyed feeding his birds, hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes and bowling. He also liked playing cards, attending the Farmers Market and the C-Ville Field Days, and watching WWE Wrestling and old westerns. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Arnold of Harrisville and Lori (Randy) Turck of Castorland; one stepdaughter, Cindy (John) Marcotte of Rhode Island; two stepsons, Calvin Burr of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jeff (Whitney) Burr of Watertown; a sister, Vineta (Jim) Wilton of Watertown; a brother, Hilton Gibbs of Lowville; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Arnold of Harrisville, Aaron and Amber Turck, both of Castorland; as well as several step-grandchildren.
Dayton is predeceased by a son-in-law, Michael Arnold and five siblings, Georgia Kline, Clarence Gibbs, Charles Gibbs, Freda Castle and Rita Delong.
A funeral service will be held privately by the family with the Rev. Wayne Arnold officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown.
Memorial donations can be made at the West Carthage Fire Department at 61 High St, Carthage, NY 13619.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
