Less sunny today, but still hot & humid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With a dew point already in the upper 60s, it will be a very muggy day.
That dew point could reach 70 as temperatures climb to the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies.
With parts of the north country under moderate drought conditions, we could use some rain, but there’s only a 20 to 30 percent chance of that in the afternoon.
A weak cold front comes through overnight, so overnight lows will be around 60, a little cooler than they’ve been.
After that, it will be sunny, hot, and humid through the weekend.
It will be in the mid-80s on Saturday – the Fourth of July – and the same on Sunday.
It will be hazy, hot, and humid Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 all four days.
