Martha L. Gotham, 66, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Martha L. Gotham, age 66, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. Funeral services will be held on July 7, 2020 at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held on July 6, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM and 6:00PM-8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Interment will be at a later date at Foxwood Memorial Park, Ogdensburg.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Gotham, two sons; Dylan Lipinsky of Ogdensburg, NY and Austin Gotham and his wife Jessica of Ogdensburg, NY, one brother; Terry Burton, of Baldwinsville, NY, five grandchildren; Bryleigh Rose, Ellyannah Mae, Zachary, Sidney, and Jaxon. She is predeceased by a sister, Sue Legault.
She was born November 7, 1953 in Ogdensburg, NY the daughter of Dean and Francis Frisina Burton. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. She married Randy on February 23, 1991 in Ogdensburg, NY. She first went to work for Mr. Peter’s hair salon and later she worked for Linda Martin where she worked many years, she also worked at Agway and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Martha then went to work for the United Helpers IRA where she would retire.
She enjoyed motorcycling, loved doing hair and nails, gardening with her grandchildren, hunting, and fishing, four wheeling and snowmobiling, bowling, and darts and was a good cook.
