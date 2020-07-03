Martha L. Gotham, 66, of Ogdensburg

She was born November 7, 1953 in Ogdensburg, NY the daughter of Dean and Francis Frisina Burton. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. She married Randy on February 23, 1991 in Ogdensburg, NY. She first went to work for Mr. Peter’s hair salon and later she worked for Linda Martin where she worked many years, she also worked at Agway and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Martha then went to work for the United Helpers IRA where she would retire.