OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michelle Philomena Anne Disotell, 44, of Ogdensburg died on July 1, 2020 at Riverledge Nursing Home following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Michelle was born on June 24, 1976 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Beatrice (Pray) Disotell. She was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and attended SUNY Canton. She worked a Home Health Aide and had earned her Phlebotomy Certificate. She also worked as a waitress for the Freight House and The Lodge Restaurants. She enjoyed Bible Studies, online shopping, going to the casino, her tattoos and spending time with her children. She loved her dogs; Pug, Pearl and Titan.
She is survived by her children; Jocelyn (Ryan) Kilian of Auburn, NY, Mackenzee Holland of Ogdensburg, Mattie Mclean and Aberhym Disotell of Ogdensburg. Two grandchildren; Mia of Ogdensburg and Camden of Auburn and one grandchild soon to be born also survive her along with Michelle’s best friend David Fortune of Ogdensburg. She is survived by a special Aunt Nancy Pray and special cousin Shelly Corporon.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the Hospice Nurses, especially Sue and the United Helpers Staff.
Donations in Michelle’s memory may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley 6805 US Route 11 Potsdam, NY 13676.
