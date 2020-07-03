Michelle Philomena Anne Disotell, 44, of Ogdensburg

Michelle was born on June 24, 1976 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Beatrice (Pray) Disotell. She was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and attended SUNY Canton. She worked a Home Health Aide and had earned her Phlebotomy Certificate. She also worked as a waitress for the Freight House and The Lodge Restaurants. She enjoyed Bible Studies, online shopping, going to the casino, her tattoos and spending time with her children. She loved her dogs; Pug, Pearl and Titan.