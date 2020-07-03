Military cemetery in Sackets ready for more vets

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - The military cemetery in Sackets Harbor is ready to honor more U.S. veterans and their families.
Over the past few years, the American Legion Riders Post 1757 in Sackets Harbor has been working to clean up the land of the military cemetery. With all that work done, it now has space to lay to rest up to 3,000 more military members and their spouses - with village approval.
Tom Spencer with the American legion says Fort Drum soldiers helped in a big way, cleaning up the grounds once trees were removed.
“Fort Drum came down,” he said.
“Sometimes they would have 20 troops, sometimes they would have 10 or 12 but by all them troops being here with rakes and shovels to do landscaping and doing the final raking and picking up rocks so you can grade them off, it’s just unreal the amount of help.”
The American legion raised close to $8,000 for this project through community donations and fundraisers.
