Robert E. Massia, 80, of Ogdensburg

Bob enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as bowler, scuba diver and golfer. His creative side was expressed through his woodworking and singing with the Canton Goldenaires Barbershop Choir. Bob had a loving spirit and servant heart and he was very active in his community and church. He served in the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad for over 10 years, and later in life he dedicated his time to the Notre Dame parish serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Alter Server and member of Choir. A member of the Knights of Columbus, Bob was a 4th Degree Knight and in 2013, he was honored for his years of service being named as Knight of the Year.