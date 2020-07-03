Statewide hospitalizations & COVID-19 deaths remain low

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of hospitalizations statewide due to the coronavirus continues to fall.
There were 857 people in the hospital because of the disease on Thursday, 21 fewer than the day before.
There were 73 admitted to hospitals, 23 fewer than Wednesday.
These were statistics released by the state Friday morning.
A total of 24, 885 people have died from the disease, just nine of them on Thursday.
The number of people in intensive care declined by 21 to 188. One hundred twenty-five of them were on ventilators.
The state tested 66,392 people Thursday, 1.38 percent of whom tested positive.
Thursday was an anomaly for the north country, where 1.2 percent tested positive. Normally less than half a percent are positive.
In all, 395,872 people have tested positive since the crisis began. More than 900 of them were on Thursday.
