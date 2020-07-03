Steven M. Slate, 59, of Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Steven M. Slate, 59 of Foster Park Road, Dexter passed away at his home Friday July 3rd in the morning with his family by his side under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Steven was born July 21, 1960 in Watertown the son of Lawrence and Carol Robidoux Slate. He attended school at General Brown.
Steven married Sherry S. Claflin on October 18, 1986 at Asbury United Methodist Church of Watertown.
Steven worked for Jefferson Concrete of Watertown as a Truck Driver until retiring due to health.
He is survived by his wife Sherry, a son George (Jan) Slate of Norfolk, and daughters Stephanie Walseman and her companion Chris Hunt of Watertown and Julia (Clifford) Mullen of Naples, Italy; his mother Carol Slate and eight grandchildren and three step-grandchildren .
There will be calling hours Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. There will be no funeral per his request. Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be sent to dexterfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.