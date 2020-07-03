There’s an app for Adirondack fun

INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A mobile phone can now serve as a guide through the Adirondacks.
Nick LaScala graduated from Clarkson University last month.
He's developed a free mobile app called DackMap, which collects data as people use the app to track their adventures in the Adirondack Park.
The app creates a live, map-based guide to the park for visitors and locals to help them explore and to connect them to local businesses.
LaScala's inspiration was born out of his lifelong passion for the area.
“It’s kind of been a dream of mine to help the Adirondacks,” he said. “I see so much potential in the park, and I know communities like Lake Placid and Saranac Lake are so prosperous compared to -- I’m in Indian Lake right now -- and compared to Indian Lake it has so much potential but it just needs some help.”
DackMap officially launches on July 4 for iPhone users. An Android version is in the works.
