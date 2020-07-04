Boats parade the St. Lawrence River in support of President Trump

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday, scores of boats paraded along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay, flying flags in support of President Donald Trump.
Organizer Craig Fitzsimmons says that’s the whole idea.
“We can’t have fireworks. We can’t have gatherings, you know, traditional gatherings. So, this is something we can do safely on the fourth to celebrate our country and honor our president,” said Fitzsimmons.
Fitzsimmons says the floatilla is a safe way to show support.
“Especially, maybe with the COVID going on, it’s a safer way to rally, because we’re social distanced. With just people you know on the boat, and the boats are far enough apart,” said Fitzsimmons.
Fitzsimmons says his belief in the President was strong enough for him to switch parties.
“I was a Democrat my whole life. My grandfather used to be Democratic National Chairman of this county. So, I just switched when Trump came along,” said Fitzsimmons.
Boat floatillas in support of President Trump have been popping up around the country.
Fitzsimmons says he expected a good turnout to the north country's.
“I said 30, because it’s such a conservative, and a small rural area. But, I think I’m going to end up with more like 100 boats,” said Fitzsimmons.
For some boaters, the parade is a way of coming together.
“We should all be here together. Not, separated in two groups. And President Trump is doing a good job,” said Jim Lundrigan, who participated in the boat parade.
And according to Lundrigan, a healthy economy is part of that good job.
“The economy’s up. People have jobs,” said Lundrigan.
The boat parade for President Trump wrapped up in Clayton after starting at Boldt Castle.
