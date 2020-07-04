Clayton uses the 4th to celebrate liberty and justice for all

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Clayton Saturday, boats took to the waters for a celebration of patriotic unity.
People flew LGBTQ Pride and Black Lives Matter flags along with flags to support the environment.
The event was put together by the owner of the Golden Cleat, a business in Clayton, and the environmental conservation group All In The Same Boat.
The boats stayed close to Clayton's Frink Park.
Event Organizers say there’s a reason they chose the Fourth of July to hold the celebration.
“It’s 4th of July. So, first and foremost, we want to celebrate our great nation. And, we wanted to celebrate the things which it represents, freedom and justice for all. And, we wanted to represent groups that might still be struggling to find justice in our laws and institutions,” said event organizer and owner of The Golden Cleat, Emilie Cardinaux.
Organizers say the celebration wasn’t necessarily political, but more of a way of coming together.
