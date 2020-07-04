Crews respond to fire in the Town of Watertown

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Crews have responded to 20897 Cagwin Rd. in the Town of Watertown after the report of a fire.
Our producer on scene says flames made their way from the first floor through the roof. Cagwin Road is lined with fire trucks from the Town of Watertown, Sackets Harbor,
North Pole, Rodman, and Adams Center. A Guilfoyle ambulance squad was also called to the home.
As of 10:50 p.m., the flames appeared to be under control, but firefighters were still working to put out hotspots.
The extent of the damage has yet to be determined, as does the cause of the fire. So, far there’s no word on any injuries.
7News is gathering more information, and will update once we receive further details.
