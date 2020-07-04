CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. Jaskowski, 78, of Canton died peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at th Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was in the company of family.
Betty was born December 28, 1941 in Buffalo, New York to Edward and Kathleen (O’Brien) Myers. Following school, Betty married Melvin Jaskowski on April 4, 1964. Mel predeceased her on December 18, 2019. Over the years Betty worked as a babysitter, for Smith’s Department Store and then for St. Lawrence University, retiring as payroll clerk after 30 plus years. Betty served on the St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club board for several years, was a member of the “Complete our Pavillion” project. She enjoyed shopping, bird watching, crossword puzzles and going out to eat. However, her most precious time was spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children, Michael (Kristen) Jaskowski; Lori (Bob) Calabrese; Mark (Tara) Jaskowski and Julie Jaskowski; five grandchildren, Connor, Orion, Avlinn, Isabella and Phoebe.
In addition to Mel and her parents, Betty is predeceased a brother, Edward Myers.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 2 Powers Street; Canton, NY 13617 or to the Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave.; Potsdam, New York 13676.
Calling hours for Betty will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton followed by a memorial service at 4:00 pm. Those planning to attend are asked to please wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Elizabeth “Betty” Jaskowski are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
