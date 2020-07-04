Elizabeth A. Jaskowski, 78, of Canton

Betty was born December 28, 1941 in Buffalo, New York to Edward and Kathleen (O’Brien) Myers. Following school, Betty married Melvin Jaskowski on April 4, 1964. Mel predeceased her on December 18, 2019. Over the years Betty worked as a babysitter, for Smith’s Department Store and then for St. Lawrence University, retiring as payroll clerk after 30 plus years. Betty served on the St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club board for several years, was a member of the “Complete our Pavillion” project. She enjoyed shopping, bird watching, crossword puzzles and going out to eat. However, her most precious time was spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.