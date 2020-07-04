Fort Drum soldier dies in vehicle rollover in Afghanistan

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Department of Defense officials announced Saturday evening that a Fort Drum soldier died during a vehicle rollover accident in Farah province, Afghanistan.
Officials say 21-year-old Specialist Vincent Sebastian Ibarria from San Antonio, Texas died on July 3rd. Ibarria was an infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team.
The incident is under investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Spc. Vincent Ibarria during this difficult time. The loss of any Mountain Soldier has a lasting impact on every member of the team. The 10th Mountain Division mourns the loss of Spc. Ibarria, he will be severely missed from our formation,” said 10th Mountain Division spokesperson Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper.
