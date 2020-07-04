Parade and chicken BBQ mark the 4th of July holiday in Turin

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Flags were waving, and horns honking in Turin Saturday as the town hosted it’s 3rd annual 4th of July parade.
Included in the march down West and East Main Streets were some Lewis County staples including the Lewis County Dairy Princesses and cows.
Onlookers watched from their own yards, and some sat in their cars as they practiced social distancing.
Previously, Turin Mayor Joshua Leviker said regardless of which phase of reopening the north country was in, the parade would be held no matter what, even if it meant it was a protest.
Organizers today say they are happy it was a celebration instead.
“We’d rather have our independence than a protest and celebrate Independence day,” said Geoff Buckingham, a Turin Village Board trustee, ”It was really good knowing that the community as a whole and the county was behind us, including Sheriff [Mike] Carpinelli, who was right there supporting us going out.”
Following the parade, there was a chicken barbecue at the Turin Fire Hall. Around 250 meals were made. Proceeds from the chicken barbecue benefit the Turin Volunteer Fire Department.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.