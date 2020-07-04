Saturday Sports: What do high school sports look like, in a world of COVID-19?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Earlier this week, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association held its 2nd COVID-19 task force meeting. Members discussed a number of scenarios for the 2020-2021 high school sports season.
Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas says the task force has been planning for just about every possibility with the start of the fall sports season less than two months away.
One of the scenarios on the table is to move football, soccer, and boys lacrosse to the Spring, and playing baseball and softball in the Fall. This could work if school decide to continue distance learning.
“Taking the low risk sports and putting them at the beginning of the school year, moderate risk sports at the middle of the year, and then taking those high risk outdoor sports such as football or boys lacrosse and putting them in the spring,” Zayas said. “Obviously, that presents issues with participation and facilities.”
Another scenario includes a condensed high school sports season if schools open with hybrid learning, and the high school sports season doesn’t start in the Fall.
