Arland (Sonny) Bullock, 87, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arland (Sonny) Bullock, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Sonny was born on July 6, 1932 to Fred and Manie Bullock in the town of Russell, NY. Sonny was a 3rd generation dairy farmer, who was very proud of his Irish heritage. He married Jane Watson and together they had five children. He retired from farming at 80 years old, and was toasted by his kids and grandkids at a festive barn celebration. Sonny also worked as a substitute bus driver for Edwards Central School and traveled throughout St. Lawrence County setting up voting machines for the Board of Elections.