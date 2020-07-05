Blasting off at the North Country Children’s Museum

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s about as socially distant as you can get. They’re working on outer space at the North Country Children’s Museum.
“The astronaut helmet is kind of what I thought it would look like. And then I didn’t expect the boot to be sticking out,” said Olivia Lavarnway, a North Country Children’s Museum member.
It's paint-by-number on a giant scale. Potsdam Tire and Auto donated the wall space. The North Country Children's Museum's art educator got it outlined and ready to paint in.
“It’s basically trying to explain that people shouldn’t be afraid to go out and explore things that are unfamiliar to them,” said Liza Paige, North Country Children’s Museum Art Educator.
The museum wanted to give families something very active to do. Every spot was taken in less than 2 hours of online signup.
“We heard about it on Facebook. We saw the pictures and we thought it looked really cool,” said Eve Huska.
The museum invented other activities to keep families engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of those have been online. But not this.
“It’s going to look very colorful. This road is going to be all painted and I really like the planets too,” said Lavarnway.
There's a small mural inside the museum. But nothing like this – until now.
The doors to the museum have been closed since March, but it doesn’t mean they haven’t been busy.
The museum just received a $15,000 grant to help fund a new exhibit: History of a North Country Childhood. Artifacts like this are part of it.
You can check it out this fall.
