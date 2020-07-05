Business booms on the river for the 4th of July

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) -Fireworks were canceled, and the border is still closed, but that didn’t keep people away from the river this July 4th weekend.
“I don’t know where they’re coming from, but this week’s been outstanding,“ said John Bondellio, owner of the Half Price Store, Ship Gift Shop, and Gift Zone in Alexandria Bay.
Emilie Cardinaux, owner of the Golden Cleat in Clayton, said the past few days were busier than Independence Day weekends in the past.
“The town is packed. People are opening their wallets. I think they’re really happy to get out of the house,” said Cardinaux.
Across the street at the Mason Jar, owner Lynette Thayer said Riverside Drive was filled with people.
“There’s so many people on the street today. I am just impressed with the number of people that are out,” said Thayer.
Meanwhile, in Alexandria Bay, store owners say their businesses are booming.
“You never know how its going to be, because the situation here with Canada, and the economy, and the virus, but we’ve been doing real well. And I think everybody else in town has been doing real well,” said Bondellio.
Even with the busy streets in both Alexandria Bay and Clayton there was one noticeable difference this year: masks.
“Everybody’s wearing their masks, everybody’s taking precautions, so it’s kind of nice to see,” said Thayer.
