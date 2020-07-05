Delores (Dee) Marie Martin, 60, of Brier Hill

BRIER HILL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Delores (Dee) Marie Martin, age 60, of Brier Hill, will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Mrs. Martin passed away on July 3, 2020, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Delores is survived by her soulmate, Daniel Martin of Brier Hill; her nine children, Jennifer Henderson and her boyfriend, Jose Colon of Glen Spey, N.Y., Stephanie Martin of Hammond, Clyde Martin Jr. (Boomer) and his wife, Debra of Canton, Heather Seward and her husband, Dexter of Franklin, K.Y, Adam Martin and his fiancé, Stacy Worden of Brier Hill, Lisa Martin of Brier Hill, Andrea Martin and her boyfriend, Tucker Epprecht of Brier Hill, Victoria Martin and her fiancé, Bryan Pratt of Brier Hill, Katrina Martin and her girlfriend, Danielle Noyes of Brier Hill; her sisters, Roberta McKane and her fiancé, Jeff Hall of Depeyster and Colleen King and her husband, Ray of Ogdensburg; her 16 granddaughters; 16 grandsons; 5 great-grandsons; and a grandbaby on the way. She is also survived by her husband, Clyde Martin of Hammond, N.Y. which ended in separation but remained close friends. She is predeceased by her siblings, Linda Henderson, Robert Henderson, William Henderson, and Barrett Henderson in 1959; her father, Robert Henderson in 2013; her mother, Eileen Henderson in 2015; and a son in infancy, Daniel Martin.
Delores was born on August 4, 1959, in Newton, N.J., the daughter of Robert and Eileen Snyder Henderson. She graduated from Port Jervis High School in 1977. She was raised in Montague, N.J. then relocated to the north country of New York, where she called home until her passing.
She first went to work for Sparkomatic in Milford, P.A. right after high school in 1977 where she assembled car radios and speakers up until her tragic car accident in 1978. While residing in the north country she worked for social services in Canton, N.Y. and drove taxi cab in Ogdensburg, for Bartman’s Taxi.
Delores enjoyed fishing with her friends and family, scratching lottery tickets, and working on cars with her father when she was younger, her first car was a 1969 Chevelle given to her by her father. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play outside,shopping with her girls, dancing and singing in the kitchen with her girls, she loved her gardens and taking care of her animals. She liked playing games on her phone and sharing things on Facebook. She loved her family and gave them her heart. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
