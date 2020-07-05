Delores (Dee) Marie Martin, 60, of Brier Hill

Delores is survived by her soulmate, Daniel Martin of Brier Hill; her nine children, Jennifer Henderson and her boyfriend, Jose Colon of Glen Spey, N.Y., Stephanie Martin of Hammond, Clyde Martin Jr. (Boomer) and his wife, Debra of Canton, Heather Seward and her husband, Dexter of Franklin, K.Y, Adam Martin and his fiancé, Stacy Worden of Brier Hill, Lisa Martin of Brier Hill, Andrea Martin and her boyfriend, Tucker Epprecht of Brier Hill, Victoria Martin and her fiancé, Bryan Pratt of Brier Hill, Katrina Martin and her girlfriend, Danielle Noyes of Brier Hill; her sisters, Roberta McKane and her fiancé, Jeff Hall of Depeyster and Colleen King and her husband, Ray of Ogdensburg; her 16 granddaughters; 16 grandsons; 5 great-grandsons; and a grandbaby on the way. She is also survived by her husband, Clyde Martin of Hammond, N.Y. which ended in separation but remained close friends. She is predeceased by her siblings, Linda Henderson, Robert Henderson, William Henderson, and Barrett Henderson in 1959; her father, Robert Henderson in 2013; her mother, Eileen Henderson in 2015; and a son in infancy, Daniel Martin.