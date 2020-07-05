Edith A. Norman, 83, of Hopkinton

Edith worked in the secretarial and account clerk field for most of her life, starting at Clarkson University, later working for Potsdam Central School, before becoming an account clerk with the Village of Potsdam, where she retired. Edith was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton and member of the local Red Hat Society, and the Colton Senior Citizens, and was a very active square dancer with the Skirts and Flirts Square Dancers. She loved to dance, travel, go cross country skiing, hunt, and greatly enjoyed playing cards and board games.