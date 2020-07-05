Interstate 81 collision results in arrest, motorcyclist airlifted to hospital

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Theresa woman was arrested, and a motorcyclist hospitalized following a collision just before 9 PM Saturday night.
The crash happened on the northbound lane of Interstate 81 just south of the Arsenal Street exit by the County Route 63 overpass.
Katlyn McDermid, 23, of Theresa struck a motorcyclist who had slowed to avoid a deer that ran across the highway.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center with an arm injury.
Upon investigation, it was revealed McDermid had 2.21 ounces of concentrated cannabis and 12.6 grams of marijuana in her possession.
McDermid has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree.
She has also been sited a violation, unlawful possession of marijuana, and two infractions: following to close, and a license restriction violation.
McDermid was issued an appearance ticket for early August.
