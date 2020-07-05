CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nancy J. Johnson, 82, of Canton, died on July 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be a private graveside service at Hermon Cemetery.
She is survived her son, James Sayer and his husband John Keese of Norfolk ‚MA, daughters, Kim Sayer of Baker, FL, Barbara “Bobbie” Butler and her companion Peter Foster of Massena, a sister Phyllis Edwards of The Villages, FL, grandchildren, James and his wife Karin (Juell) Blackburn of Rensselaer Falls, Tonya Blackburn and companion Jason Premo of Winthrop, great grandchildren, Courtney Piatt, Peyton Blackburn, Natasha Barnhart , Devin Barnhart, and a great great granddaughter Hadley, several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, John and Charles Johnson, Harriet Jenne and Eleanor Johnson.
Nancy was born on August 9, 1937, in Ogdensburg, to the late John and Ora Chase Johnson. She graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1955 and continued her education at the Watertown School of Commerce graduating in 1957. Nancy was a court stenographer, for the St. Lawrence County District Attorney for 20 years, then she was the office manager at the Florida State Probation and Parole Office for 13 years retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Hermon since 1957.
Nancy enjoyed bowling, knitting, crossword puzzles, ceramics and playing cards.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
