Nancy J. Johnson, 82, of Canton

Nancy was born on August 9, 1937, in Ogdensburg, to the late John and Ora Chase Johnson. She graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1955 and continued her education at the Watertown School of Commerce graduating in 1957. Nancy was a court stenographer, for the St. Lawrence County District Attorney for 20 years, then she was the office manager at the Florida State Probation and Parole Office for 13 years retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Hermon since 1957.