Record highs likely this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A few showers and thunderstorms will die off quickly tonight.
Temperatures will be warming into the 90s this week which could lead to some new record highs.
While we will be seeing temperatures in the 90s the bigger story will be the feels like temperatures. As our dew points max out in the upper 60s to lower 70s by Friday our feels like temperatures will reach the upper 90s to maybe even 100 Friday.
Very little rain is in the forecast until next weekend when a cold front moves through which will drop our temperatures back into the 80s.
