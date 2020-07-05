Responders knock down blaze at Dexter home

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a house fire late Saturday night in Dexter.
When crews responded to 316 West Kirby Street at around 11:30 PM, they could see flames shooting out of the structure.
Fire officials on scene say they believed the fire started on a deck. The fire was contained to the kitchen and front deck area.
Four people who live inside the home made it out safely, but neighbors say it took nearly a half an hour for fire fighters to arrive.
Fire chiefs on scene say they were responding to other fires in the area, including a fire in the Town of Watertown which sent a firefighter to the hospital.
“It did take the fire department quite a while to actually respond with water, but once they were here, it was out pretty quickly,” said Roy Bullard, a neighbor who noticed the fire and alerted the residents of the home.
“We’re always usually short, especially in the night time. And it’s a weekend and on the Forth of July doesn’t help. So, yeah people gotta remember we’re volunteer, and again, it’s hard to get people here. But we were able to get a sufficient amount of man power here quick enough to stop the fire from spreading to the whole house,” said Town of Brownville Deputy Fire Chief Drew Heise.
The fire is under investigation. The father of the house believes fire poppers from Forth of July celebrations could have been the cause, but officials have not confirmed that.
