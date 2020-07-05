Sunday Sports: 4 north country athletes recognized at 3rd annual All Central New York High School Sports Awards

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was the final hurrah for the 2019-2020 high school sports season on Tuesday as the 3rd annual All Central New York High School Sports Awards were held virtually.
And for 4 north country athletes, their outstanding achievements on the hardwood and the football field were recognized.
South Jeff junior basketball star Jackie Piddock added another prestigious award to her growing trophy case on Tuesday when she was named Ms. Basketball at the Awards.
It was quite an achievement for the Lady Spartans point guard, who has 2 more years of action at the high school level.
”It was a surprise, I didn’t even expect it but I want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me to get that award and congratulations to everyone else who was nominated and who won their awards. It makes me feel really good that my hard work is paying off a little bit which is nice, the feedback is paying off, but like I said before, you just gotta keep working so that’s what I’m gonna try to do,” said Piddock.
”Honestly, I knew there was a good chance of her winning that. I mean, think of what she’s done just through her sophomore year in basketball, and just think of- Looking at how she performed and what she accomplished this past season, definitely knew she was in the running for that,” said South Jeff Girls Basketball Coach Michelle Whitley.
Piddock is also in the running to land a Division 1 scholarship with several schools already interested in the talented player, who could shatter some records before her high school career is complete.
”It would be Miami of Ohio, Manhattan I’m pretty sure, Marist, Niagara obviously. It’s amazing. It gives you a little bit of like, ‘Whoa, okay,’ you know, like you got somewhere to go, that someone wants you actually. Which is kind of a nice feeling to know that some people want you on your team,” said Piddock.
Some other north country athletes came away with big honors as well, led by Lowville’s Chad Bach, who was named the top football player in the small school division and overall Boys Athlete of the Year after leading the Red Raiders to a Section 3 Championship on the gridiron and helping guide the basketball team to their 2nd straight Section 3 Class B title.
Another Lowville athlete nabbed some hardware, as Aidan Macaulay was named the top boys basketball player in the small school division after leading the Red Raiders to back to back Class B titles.
And on the football field, Carthage Comet Fombo Azah, who rushed for 2,552 yards and scored 36 touchdowns in leading the Comets to a Section 3 Class A championship and the State Class A championship game, was named Mr. Football.
”that award, it’s the ultimate reassurance for me, because you know, I just sometimes I’m asking myself is the work that I’m putting in, is it really showing itself and that award, it just shows me that not only do I know that I’ve done a lot of work, but everyone else is recognizing that as well. So that’s what that means to me,” said Azah.
