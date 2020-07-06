COVID-19 numbers decline steadily as state reopens, governor says

NEW YORK (WWNY) - The state’s phased reopening plan appears to be working.
In the seven weeks since the process began, the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths have continued to decline.
“We’re actually down from where we were when we started reopening,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing Monday.
The governor said experts warned when reopening started on May 15 that cases would increase once restrictions were eased.
“Every expert warned us on the reopening that you could see the numbers start to go up, right, because you were increasing activity,” he said.
“Our premise was you could moderate the activity so you could start the reopening but monitor the number of cases and control the phased reopening to keep the number of cases down,” Cuomo said.
He noted that there were 817 people were hospitalized as of Sunday because of COVID-19, the lowest number since March 18.
Deaths are at a three-day average of nine each day. “It’s unimaginable at one time we’d be this low,” the governor said.
About .95 of percent of the 54,000 people tested on Sunday were positive for the virus. That number is often slightly above 1 percent.
Regions continue to move from one phase to the next. New York City entered phase three Monday – although without indoor dining at restaurants – and the Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions are moving to phase four this week.
There is still no decision on whether schools will reopen in the fall, the governor said, although each of the state’s 700 school districts have to submit plans on how they would reopen.
He said it’s too early to tell if the coronavirus situation would allow that to open.
“Every school district is coming up with a plan to reopen,” he said. “That doesn’t mean they are reopening.”
He said the state is also still looking at data to determine if places such as casinos and movie theaters can reopen.
