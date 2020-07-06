Cuomo cancels state fair

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - There will be no New York State Fair this year.
Governor Cuomo announced the cancellation of the annual event at a briefing Monday morning.
“This is really a tough one,” Cuomo said. “We have a fantastic state fair in Syracuse. We’ve invested a lot of money. We’ve had record attendance - 1.3 million people last year.”
“It’s been an economic boon for the whole region, but this year we’re gonna have to cancel it.”
The state fair joins most county fairs around New York in being cancelled this year.
Each year the state fair draws visitors from the north country, as well as exhibitors who show everything from cattle to birds and rabbits.
Cuomo said in late April that the state fair could only open this year if the entire state and neighboring states were all open.
