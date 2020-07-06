Donna L. Smith, 73, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donna L. Smith, 73, of Number Three Road, died Saturday afternoon, July 4, 2020 at home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
A private funeral service for her immediate family will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. There will be no calling hours. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family at Lowville Rural Cemetery. A Celebration of Donna’s Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home, 8875 Number Three Road, Lowville. Any food donations may be taken directly to the family home at any time on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7782 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, LaVerne “Butch” Smith Sr.; her children, Dorothy Cranford and her companion Tim Martin of Lowville, Lori Rogers of Port Byron; LaVerne Smith Jr. and wife, Patty of Lowville, and April Hass of Carthage; 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; her siblings, Sonja Platt of Unadilla, Anna and L.A. Anderson of Syracuse, Dorothy and Gary Roy of Boonville, Zeta Platt of Lee Center, Roger Platt of Boonville, Benjamin and Yvonne Platt of Boonville; Frank and Patty Platt of West Leyden, Philip Platt of West Leyden; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her cherished daughter, Theresa L. Smith; and her two cherished grandsons, Jeffery and Nicholas Smith.
Donna was born on November 10, 1946 in Boonville, NY, a daughter of the late Gordon and Mildred “Millie” Leffingwell Platt. She graduated from West Leyden High School in 1964 and did domestic work for area families before her marriage. On June 18, 1966, she married LaVerne H. Smith at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. She raised her family and then went to work for Lally Manufacturing in Port Leyden and Herrings. She then worked for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland and Lowville, retiring in 2009 after 33 years.
She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
