Donna L. Smith, 73, of Lowville

A private funeral service for her immediate family will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. There will be no calling hours. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family at Lowville Rural Cemetery. A Celebration of Donna’s Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home, 8875 Number Three Road, Lowville. Any food donations may be taken directly to the family home at any time on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7782 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.