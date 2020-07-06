Gina Ashley, 61, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gina Ashley, age 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at her home on July 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM at the Stone Fence. Arrangements are under the care of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Gina is survived by three daughters; Staci Reyes and her husband Jarvis of Deferiet, NY, Geri Ashley of Black River, NY, Sarah McLaughlin, of Massena, NY; her companion Brian Cobb and his daughter Patricia Cobb, of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Barbara Burwell and her wife Becky Duprey of Ogdensburg, NY; three grandchildren Desiree Kinnison, Jarod Reyes, Greyson Ashley; one great granddaughter Olivia Kinnison and nieces, nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Timothy Ashley.
She was born in Ogdensburg, NY on August 22, 1958, the daughter of Lawrence and Geraldine Ladouceur Ashley. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School. She worked at the Stone Fence as a front desk clerk.
Her Hobbies included painting ceramics, and she enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with her family.
Donations can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Route 11 Potsdam, NY 13676.
