Gina Ashley, 61, of Ogdensburg

Gina is survived by three daughters; Staci Reyes and her husband Jarvis of Deferiet, NY, Geri Ashley of Black River, NY, Sarah McLaughlin, of Massena, NY; her companion Brian Cobb and his daughter Patricia Cobb, of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Barbara Burwell and her wife Becky Duprey of Ogdensburg, NY; three grandchildren Desiree Kinnison, Jarod Reyes, Greyson Ashley; one great granddaughter Olivia Kinnison and nieces, nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Timothy Ashley.