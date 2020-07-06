Heat, dry weather turns lawns brown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With four 90 plus degree days ahead of us - and scant rain - there’s no relief in sight for north country lawns.
What is usually lush green is dry, brittle brown. Even the weeds are having a tough go of it.
Climatologist Jessica Spaccio from Cornell University’s Northeast Climate Center said that since May, Watertown has gotten 3 and a half fewer inches of rain than it normally does.
Most of the tri-county area is what experts call “abnormally dry,” while some parts of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are slightly worse, what they call a “moderate drought.”
Spaccio said this week’s heat will only make matters worse.
“The warm temperatures increase evaporation, so they really help in drying out those soils. So that adds to the dry conditions,” she said.
What to do?
Justin Chesbrough from “A Cut Above” landscaping service says to water your grass once early in the morning and once in the late evening.
“What we can cut, we are trying to cut a little higher than normal,” he said.
“Which is what the homeowners should be doing as well trying to let the little moisture we do get, stay in the ground.”
The same thing goes for plants.
Rather just water the whole tops of the plants. Water at the base of the plant so the water penetrates right down into the soil, avoid light sprinklings - you want deep watering,” said Sue Gwise from Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Gwise said it’s best to water plants before 10 AM.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.