Hot with some rain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown reached 90º today which makes it the second 90º high this year.
Some showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday inland from Lake Ontario.
Temperatures will top out in the 90s every day until this weekend when a welcomed cold front moves through that will bring some rain showers with it.
Feels like temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 90s for most of the week as dew points slowly climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s by Friday.
