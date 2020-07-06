It’s going to be a hot week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It won’t feel as oppressive Monday as it was late last week, but it will still be hot and humid.
It will likely hit the 80s before noon and temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 80s.
It will be sunny with a very small chance of popup showers in the afternoon.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.
Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday, with clear skies, sunshine, and highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday will also be sunny and in the upper 80s. There’s a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers.
It will be hazy, hot, and humid on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s both days. There’s a small chance of rain on Friday.
It will be 85 with a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday. There’s a 40 percent chance on Sunday, when highs will be around 80. It will be partly sunny both days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.