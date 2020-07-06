Jean Marie Wagar, 72, formerly of Dexter

Jean worked as a dispatcher for PW Transportation and later as the head cook at the General Brown Central School District. She retired in 2000. Jean was active in her community and served as a Thousand-Island Girl Scout Leader, and as a Dexter Food Co-Op Coordinator. Over the years, Jean was also involved in the Dexter Historical Society, Dexter Senior Citizen and Youth Committees, the Precious Blood Auxiliary, Life Right of Watertown, and the Smith Savage Post 583 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Seaton Catholic Church in Dexter, NY, for 38 years. While a member, she was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society and held the offices of president, vice-president, and treasurer for many years. She also served on several other parish organizations. Most recently, she was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Winston Salem, NC, and actively involved in their quilting ministry and senior group.