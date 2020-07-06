Jefferson County: three new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After the long holiday weekend, Jefferson County reports three new cases of COVID-19.
That brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 106, with 14 cases active now.
One person is hospitalized. A total of 92 people have recovered from the virus.
The number of people in “mandatory isolation” is now 12, while the number of people in “precautionary isolation” has increased to 92 - that’s the result of people quarantining after flying.
The number of people in “mandatory quarantine” dropped from 78 to 20.
Overall, the county has tested 8,250 people.
