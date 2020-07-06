Marilyn R. Chesbrough, of Nicholville

NICHOLVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marilyn R. Chesbrough died in her home surrounded by loving family, Monday, June 29, 2020.
Marilyn was born in Potsdam on July 12, 1935, daughter of the late Roy and Louise (Malzacher) Raymond. She went to school in North Lawrence and St. Lawrence Central.
She married the love of her life Murland C. Chesbrough on September 4, 1953 at the Nicholville United Methodist Church. They shared almost 67 years united in a union of respect and love.
She was a bank teller at Key Bank in Winthrop when she retired in 1997. She loved reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and gardening. She had a soft heart for animals and enjoyed the birds.
Marilyn loved her family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren unconditionally.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Murland, their children; Kathy and Mike Lahendro of Potsdam, Ron and Annie Chesbrough of Cazenovia, Sheryll and Alan Goble of Brushton and James Chesbrough of Moira, one sister, Dorothy and Anthony D’Arpino of Herkimer, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two brothers, John (Jack) Raymond and Donald (Donnie) Raymond and a sister, Margaret (Peggy) Kingsley.
There will be no visitation, arrangements are with the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Marilyn’s funeral service will be held at the First Christian Church in Brushton on Friday, July 10th at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Potsdam Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
