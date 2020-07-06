North Country All-Stars celebration this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Every year 7 News holds a reception to celebrate our student all-stars in academics, athletics, arts and career-tech.
This year, the coronavirus pandemic makes that impossible.
WWNY arts and entertainment editor Craig Thornton was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a television special coming up this week to honor this year’s North Country All-Stars.
You can see his interview in the video above.
“North Country All-Stars: A Celebration” will air on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. on WWNY/CBS and on Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m. on WNYF/Fox.
All of the students will be announced by name. Four $1,000 scholarships (one for each discipline) will be announced at the end of the broadcast.
