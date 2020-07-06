NYC begins phase 3 without indoor dining

NEW YORK (WWNY) - New York City enters phase three of reopening Monday – and it’s doing it cautiously.
Unlike the other regions that entered that phase, indoor dining will not be allowed.
State officials are concerned that because of the city’s population density and the spike of infections in other parts of the country, the virus could resurge there.
They also point to issues other states have had with indoor dining.
Opening Monday will be tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses such as nail salons, tanning parlors, and massage therapists.
The city joins Long Island and the Mid-Hudson Valley regions in phase three. The rest of the state is in phase four.
