O’burg city council to pick city manager Tuesday

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg city council will meet at 4 PM Tuesday. On the agenda: picking an interim city manager.
Council was scheduled to make the decision last Thursday, but at the last minute went into executive session and made no public decision about who will get the job.
Tuesday’s agenda calls for an executive session, followed by a vote on an interim manager.
City planner Andrea Smith has been serving as assistant city manager since former city manager Sarah Purdy was placed on leave until her retirement in June.
Council was considering two candidates for interim manager - Bradford Minnick and Stephen Jellie.
Minnick served as interim city manager in Watertown from May to July in 2018 and is from Clayton. He has a background in government and nonprofit organizations.
Jellie has extensive experience in emergency management as a federal employee for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army.
