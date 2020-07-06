Phyllis M. Dumaw, 94, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phyllis M. Dumaw, 94, passed away on Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where she had been a resident for several years.
Phyllis was born on February 23, 1926 in England, the daughter of Grace Bartlett. She received her schooling in England before coming to the United States and making her home in Carthage, New York. She was employed as a paper manufacturer for Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill in Carthage and also worked at the Carthage Bakery and Carthage Woolworth’s Store for a time.
She married Wallace Dumaw, who predeceased her.
Phyllis enjoyed cooking and baking. Her life’s greatest pleasure was spending time with her family.
Survivors include six children, Andrea (Rusty) Hofbauer of Lowville; John (Cindy) Dumaw of Carthage; Bob Dumaw of Port Leyden; Tony (Debbie) Dumaw of Carthage; Mike Dumaw of Watertown; and Kristina (Joe) Corbett of Florida; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Wallace and a granddaughter, Robin Dumaw who passed away at age 11 after a battle with Leukemia.
No public services will be held.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
