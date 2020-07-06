Rabid raccoon found in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A raccoon found in Watertown has tested positive for rabies.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service said Monday the raccoon was found on Spring Avenue in the city and submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for testing.
No human or domestic animal was exposed, according to the statement from Public Health.
As always, it’s worth remembering rabies is a fatal disease which attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear. Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination.
Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Animals with rabies may be aggressive, sick or unusually friendly.
Public Health advises taking the following steps:
1. Teach children to stay away from unfamiliar animals, either wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Remind them to tell you if they have any unusual contact with an animal.
2. Do not feed stray or wild animals. This attracts them to your home increasing the risk of transmission of disease to people and pets.
3. Do not leave pet food outside as it attracts wildlife to your home.
4. Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.
5. Be a responsible pet owner by keeping your pet’s vaccinations current. Getting your pet vaccinated by your vet or at a clinic can help stop the spread of rabies from wild animals to humans.
6. Monitor your pet when they are outside. If your pet is involved in an altercation with a wild animal, do not get in between them. Do not touch your pet without gloves as rabies is spread through saliva.
Cover your pet with a towel and contact your veterinarian, as your pet may need a booster shot.
To address rabies in our area, the US Department of Agriculture is planning the yearly rabies bait drop for this summer.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.