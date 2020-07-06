Raymond P. Barney, Jr., 67, of North Lawrence

Raymond is survived by his three sons and their wives, Joseph and Tracy Barney of Brasher; Aric and Diane Barney of North Lawrence; and Greg and Kathy Barney of Madrid; his beloved grandchildren, Katilyn Foster, Davidlee, Bradley, Nathan, Hunter, and Rylie Barney; and Tanner, Aaron, and Jeremy Richards; his sister, Kathy Stowell of Brasher Iron Works; his brothers, Ronnie and Sue Barney of Brasher; Randy Barney of Massena; and Matt Barney of Brasher Iron Works; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.