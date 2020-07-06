Raymond P. Barney, Jr., 67, of North Lawrence

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Raymond P. Barney, Jr., 67, of 11804 US Highway 11, unexpectedly passed away on Friday evening, July 3, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Raymond was born October 31, 1952 in Massena, the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Mary Jane (Amo) Barney and attended St. Lawrence Central School. He was a custodian first for the Flanders Inn in Massena before going to work at St. Lawrence Central School, where he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, watching wrestling, and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Raymond is survived by his three sons and their wives, Joseph and Tracy Barney of Brasher; Aric and Diane Barney of North Lawrence; and Greg and Kathy Barney of Madrid; his beloved grandchildren, Katilyn Foster, Davidlee, Bradley, Nathan, Hunter, and Rylie Barney; and Tanner, Aaron, and Jeremy Richards; his sister, Kathy Stowell of Brasher Iron Works; his brothers, Ronnie and Sue Barney of Brasher; Randy Barney of Massena; and Matt Barney of Brasher Iron Works; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Debra LaCombe on January 26, 2016; and his brother-in-law, Richard Stowell on September 13, 2008.
Friends may call Thursday 6-8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A graveside service will be held at a later time to be announced. Those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing and wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to a charity of one’s choice.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.