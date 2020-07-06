Retired fire fighters fend off fire

TOWN OF ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWNY) - All it took was a few garden hoses and some veteran expertise to keep a shed fire from spreading in the Town of Orleans Monday afternoon.
A group of retired fire fighters worked to fend off the flames as they waited for crews to arrive on Seaway Avenue.
The fire took about 10 minutes to put out.
Fishers Landing Fire Chief Mike Vanalstyne, says the retired fire fighters helped prevent things from getting worse - a trailer and propane tank were just feet away.
“Didn’t save the shed but saved the trailer, which is good and you see how close they are together. We’re lucky really, we got a good hit on it. I mean really lucky,” said Vanalstyne.
Investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical and started in the back corner of the shed.
