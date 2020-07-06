Stefanik calls for ‘phased’ reopening of U.S.-Canada border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling for the ‘phased’ reopening of the U.S. - Canada border.
The ban on most travel between the U.S. and Canada has been extended three times.
Some members of congress - including Stefanik - now say those repeated extensions are ‘untenable.'
In a letter, Stefanik and 29 other members of congress called for “a comprehensive framework for phased reopening of the border based on objective metrics and accounting for the varied circumstances across border regions.”
The letter went to to the Acting Secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.
“States and Provinces have created frameworks for reopening that rely on monitoring public health data, the expertise of health officials, and other defined criteria to inform government decisions on how to proceed with each phase of a reopen.
“This process alleviates uncertainty and allows residents to understand the decision-making and anticipate next steps.
“Continuing to extend border restrictions at 30-day intervals is untenable for the communities that have been separated from family and unable to tend to their property for over three months,” Stefanik and the others wrote.
The congressmen and women are also asking for “interim measures” to ease restrictions on family members separated by the border, and to ease restrictions on people who own property across the border.
The border was first closed on March 24, and is now closed through the end of July.
Essential travel is allowed, which includes:
- US citizens returning to the US
- Individuals traveling for medical purposes
- Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions or work
- Individuals traveling for emergency or government response
- Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g. cargo drivers)
- Members of the military
