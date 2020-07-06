Study shows COVID-19 spread in nursing homes not caused by state policy

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Cuomo administration has come under fire for the way it’s handled the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes.
The state directed nursing homes on March 25 that they could not refuse to admit residents who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Critics have pointed to this policy as the reason for the high number of deaths in the state’s 613 nursing homes
Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker addressed that criticism Monday morning when he announced the results of a state study into how most residents were infected.
Zucker said the study shows that the virus was already in nursing homes before the directive was in place.
Most of those infections, he said, came from visitors and nursing home employees.
Even though visitors were barred starting March 13, Zucker said research shows the virus was circulating as early as February.
Also, at the time it wasn’t known that people without symptoms could spread the disease, so screening employees for symptoms didn’t stop the spread.
He also pointed out that many COVID-positive patients had passed the point when they were most infectious by the time they were readmitted to their nursing homes.
Zucker said people are most contagious from two days before symptoms start to four days after.
